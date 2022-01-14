Supply side constraints dent India's auto sector Dec sales

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) Supply as well as demand constraints impacted India's auto sector sales in December 2021 on a year-on-year basis.



Similarly, the sectors' current off-take of passenger vehicles, two-and-three wheelers were far behind the 2019 sales levels.



In terms of PVs, challenges pertaining to electronic components' availability dragged sales lower on a year-on-year basis in December. Sales of passenger vehicles fell to 219,421 units in December as compared to 252,998 units sold during the corresponding month of 2020.



The data furnished by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) does not include sales figures from some key players such as Tata Motors.



Segment-wise, a total of 112,873 passenger cars were sold in the domestic market in December, down from 146,864 units sold in the like period of 2020.



The sales of other sub-categories such as utility vehicles (UV) grew whereas vans' degrew on a year-on-year basis.



As per the data, UV sales rose to 97,137 units from 94,787 units, on the other hand, the off-take of vans declined to 9,411 units from 11,347 units in the year-ago period.



Besides, two-wheelers' sales were lower in December 2021 at 1,006,062 units from 1,127,917 units sold in the like month of 2020.



However, three-wheelers' sales during the month under review rose to 28,111 units from 22,476 units sold during December 2020. Overall, the domestic automobile sectors' off-take representing the sales of passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers and quadricycle fell to 1,253,604 units from 1,403,391 units sold during the same period of last year.



Furthermore, the data showed that exports were flat on a YoY basis.



The overall exports, including PVs, two and three-wheelers and quadricycles rose to 463,176 units from 463,802 units during the same period of last year.



--IANS

rv/vd







