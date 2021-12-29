Supply of arms to CPI (Maoist): NIA conducts searches at 12 places

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) The NIA on Wednesday conducted searches at 12 locations in Dhanbad, Saraikela Kharsaawaa and Ranchi districts of Jharkhand, Patna, Chapra, Gaya districts of Bihar, Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh and Bardhman district of West Bengal.



A NIA official said that the case relates to stealing arms and ammunition from armouries of CAPFs and their supply to senior leaders of the CPI (Maoist) and other terrorist groups in Jharkhand.



Initially the case was lodged in a Jharkhand police station on November 11 this year. Later on December 19 the case was taken over by the NIA.



After taking over the case the anti terror agency on Wednesday conducted searches at 12 locations to gather evidence against the accused persons.



"We have recovered unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 1,46,000, digital devices including laptop, cell phones , computer and digital storage devices, incriminating documents, pilfered ammunition boxes and other incriminating material," said a NIA official.



He said that further investigation in the case was on.



