Suppliers getting ready for 'iPhone SE 3' release in Q1 2022: Report

San Francisco, Dec 10 (IANS) Apple is planning to launch a third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of 2022 and now a new report has claimed that multiple component suppliers are gearing up for shipments of the upcoming iPhone.



According to industry sources cited by Taiwanese publication DigiTimes, VCMA (voice coil motor) and other component suppliers have still seen no cutback in orders for the new iPhones, and are gearing up for shipments for the next generation of Apple's iPhone SE series slated for launch in the first half of 2022.



The 2022 iPhone SE will reportedly launch in the first half of the year and feature 3GB memory, while the 2023 iPhone SE will feature more significant changes, including a larger display and 4GB memory.



Display analyst Ross Young previously said that Apple is working on a new 4.7-inch iPhone SE with 5G connectivity for launch in 2022, followed by a successor iPhone SE model with a 5.7-inch to 6.1-inch LCD display in 2024, as per the report.



Young originally said that the larger iPhone SE model was scheduled for 2023 but was pushed back to 2024, however Kuo said he believes that it is still on the cards for 2023, the report said.



The 2022 iPhone SE is expected to retain the design and 4.7-inch display of the current model and add 5G connectivity, but it is not clear if it will contain either the A14 or A15 chip, the report said.



--IANS

wh/ksk/







