'Super Dancer 4' winner Florina Gogoi and super guru Tushaar Shetty on their victorious journey

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Florina Gogoi from Jorhat, Assam won the 'Super Dancer 4' trophy in 'Nachpan ka Maha Mahotsav' episode. She along with her super guru Tushaar Shetty were called 'Flotus' by their fans and viewers. Florina was awarded a cheque of Rs 15 lakh and her super guru won Rs 5 lakh.



It was a moment for which both of them waited since beginning and now finally after receiving the title of winner of this show was nothing less than a dream for them.



As Florina says: - "I am very happy to win this trophy of Super Dancer Chapter 4 and thankful to Tushu sir. I have finally fulfilled my parent's dreams. This is the best day of my life."



Tushaar Shetty, who is the guru of Florina, has all praises for her, he adds: "It was no less than a rollercoaster ride. Both of us have been through a lot since the beginning and this win just shows that our hard work finally paid off. Florina is an amazing dancer who deserves the recognition she is getting now. We went through a lot of hardships together, a lot of sleepless nights but we got through the storm. Florina matured in her dance style episode after episode to finally now being declared the winner. I am extremely proud of her, and us"



While talking about behind the scene moments and preparations, Tushaar shares: "A lot of dancing, a lot of practicing, a lot of meditation (laughs) and of course a lot of praying. Mentally we were preparing ourselves to give the best performance."



Florina says the judges have been a constant support: "Thank you Geeta ma, Shilpa ma'am and Dada (Anurag Basu) for your support and love. I will never forget you. I love you and I thank you because with your help I could achieve this winning trophy."



Tushaar has been the foundation for Florina to grow on in this show. He shares about his special bond with her: "I think of myself to only be a guide to her (Florina's) glory. She is an amazing dancer who only needed that one push towards her win, and I am glad that I became the medium for that. Our bond is greater than friendship, she is like my little sister. While in the practice room I turn into a strict teacher, on stage we are two halves of a whole, like our name Flotus. I am going to miss her a lot."



Florina what are you planning next after this and she says: "I want to go back home and show this trophy to my friends and family. I want to study and when I grow up, I want to become one of the best dancers of India and make my parents proud of me."



