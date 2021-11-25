Super cop Shivdeep Lande returning to Bihar in Dec

Patna, Nov 25 (IANS) Super cop Shivdeep Lande, Bihar cadre IPS officer, will be returning to Bihar after five year's deputation in his home state of Maharashtra, a Bihar police official said.



Lande is currently posted as joint commissioner of police in Mumbai crime branch. He is expected to take charge in Bihar in the first week of December.



Lande's track record was so impressive in Bihar that every one, especially chief minister Nitish Kumar, wanted him back in the state. Though, the post that awaits him is not known but as per sources, the way Nitish Kumar dealt with liquor mafias in last few weeks after series of liquor tragedies in Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, West Champaran and Samastipur, it seems he would be absorbed in the liquor prohibition department.



During his eight months' tenure as City SP of Patna, he cracked several cases -- fake currency notes, drug rackets, fake cosmetic syndicates etc.



A garment merchant was killed in Ashok Rajpath for extortion. Due to fear, a majority of businessmen shut their shops. But Lande arrested the accused and thrashed them in front of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). His swift action emboldened the shop owners who reopened their shops.



During his tenure as SP of Rohtas, he managed to stop the activities of sand mafias in the state. He was deployed as SP of Araria district as well.



