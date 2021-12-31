Sunny Pancholi: I explored and experimented a lot as an actor in 2021

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Sunny Pancholi says 2021 was special for him as he got opportunities to explore as an actor.



The actor, who was last seen in the show "Balika Vadhu 2", says: "The year 2021 was special for me as I got the opportunity to act for a very beautiful show, 'Balika Vadhu 2'. I earned a lot of popularity and appreciation for my acting in the show. Even if I talk about my personal front, I made some genuine friends. The best part of the year was I got to explore and experiment a lot as an actor."



Sunny, who started as a production assistant on the show "Mere Apne" and made his acting debut with "Behnein", looks forward to doing more social work in the New Year.



"I want to pay attention to the people around me and see whatever I can do to make their lives a little easier. An act of kindness, any simple gesture can improve someone's day. I also wish to be an active part of an NGO who helps the poor, empowering them with financial freedom, soil harvesting as it is the burning issue in the coming decades," he adds.



--IANS

ila/dc







