Sunny Leone: I take great pride in my songs becoming raging hits

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Sunny Leone, who had incredible dance number hits with tracks like 'Auntiyaan Dance Karengi', 'Machli' and 'Panghat, for which she reunited with Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor, is in a happy space. The actress maintains that all the songs pushed her to do her best as all of them were very different from each other.



Elated with the love pouring her way, she says, "I see myself as an entertainer and I take great pride in my songs becoming raging hits. People have been loving the number. It's so overwhelming that my hard work has paid off."



Considered among the industry's most effortless dancers, Leone says she remembers training for most part of November to make sure each of these numbers have a different vibe to them.



She adds, "Sometimes there is a tendency to replicate steps but each of these songs were designed so differently. It meant working on a different track every few days but I consciously wanted each of these to stand out. I am so happy with the response."



Ask her if there's a favourite and she signs off with a smile, "Why pick when you can groove to all?"



--IANS

aa/dc/svn