Suniel Shetty visits hometown in K'taka, prays for success of his son's debut movie 'Tadap'

Mangaluru, Nov 29 (IANS) Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty recently visited his home town Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka along with his son Ahan Shetty to pray for the success of Ahan's debut movie 'Tadap'.



Suniel Shetty said, every year he participated in all religious functions in the coastal district. "I also took part in special worships organised by family. Ahan has expressed his willingness to visit Mangaluru, amid tight schedule we made some time to visit,' he said.



"As per the wishes of Ahan Shetty we have visited Mulki Bappanadu Sri Durgaparameshwari Devi and Shimanturu Sri Adi Janardana Swamy temples and prayed for the success of the movie. I have the blessings of the Bappanu Durga Mata all through," he said.



Suniel Shetty said that three decades ago producer Sajid Nadiadwala introduced him to Bollywood and today under his banner his son Ahan Shetty is also making his debut. "I got my first cheque from Sajid, he had made a record by introducing two generations of heroes," he said.



Ahan Shetty said that, his character has powerfully came out on celluloid in this movie. 'Tadap' is slated to be released on December 3.



--IANS

