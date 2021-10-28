Sumit Bhardwaj on his comeback to TV in 'Sasural Simar Ka 2'

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) 'Beyhadh' actor Sumit Bhardwaj is going to enter the daily soap 'Sasural Simar Ka 2'. He talks about how his character 'Samar Khanna' will bring a twist in the story of this show.



The actor shares about his comeback after 2019. He was last seen in 'Nazar': "After the monotony of quarantine, I wanted to focus on the brighter side of things for my viewers and fans. Since I missed being on screen and couldn't wait to return to work, I chose this fun-loving and cheerful character in this fantastic show for a comeback."



Sumit who was seen in shows like 'Shastri Sisters', 'Silsila Pyaar Ka', 'Qayamat Ki Raat' and others, elaborates about essaying the role of a music composer: "It will give me and my skills a new dynamic as I explore an enhanced version of myself. 'Samar Khanna's character is very relatable, and I will do justice to it. I'm also looking forward to connecting with the audiences again and engaging them with the solid, convincing personality of 'Samar Khanna', hoping to make it an unforgettable one."



The daily show 'Sasural Simar Ka 2' airs on Colors.



--IANS

ila/kr