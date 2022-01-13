Sumeet Raghavan: Ultimately you need to be happy, that's the key to all the locks

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) 'Wagle Ki Duniya' actor Sumeet Raghavan spills the beans about how important it is to have a work-life balance and how he manages to keep it in check.



Talking about how to strike the right balance, Sumeet said: "I think you need to take out time for your life and your family because that's what I have always done. It is imperative to cultivate a hobby. More importantly, something that takes you off your mobile phone. Music is absolutely magical and is the best therapy for me. I always carry my harmonium with me in the make-up room as it helps me unwind and gets me rejuvenated. To me, home has always been about spending my time with my family, kids, and pets."



The ongoing track of 'Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey' shows how Rajesh's (Sumeet Raghavan) company undergoes a merger, and his life has never been the same since then. Working in a highly stressful environment is leaving him exhausted and drained, his health too has started showing signals of this pressure.



Juggling between his personal and professional life, Rajesh makes constant efforts to strike a balance between the two.



The actor relates to the ongoing sequence and shared further that in 2020, he had focused on his family. He also empahsised the importance of mental health.



He added: "I have always believed mental health is of utmost importance. You can go to the gym for your physical health, but the real question is, what do you do for your mental health? To maintain sound mental health, you need proper nourishment. You need to be in good company. I think family and close friends would always be the kind of people you can reach out to for any help."



'Wagle Ki Duniya' airs on Sony SAB.



