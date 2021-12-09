Sukesh Chandrasekhar's woman aide nabbed by ED

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate has arrested a woman, who is allegedly an aide of multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, in connection with ongoing prevention of money laundering case against him, taking the number of those held so far to nine.



A highly-placed source said that the woman was identified as Pinki Irani, a resident of Mumbai.



"She was the one who introduced Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez to Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She was also summoned by the ED. After her questioning, she was arrested. She is an aide of Sukesh Chandrasekhar," said an official.



Now the ED will confront her with Jacqueline. Irani's statement will be recorded and will be examined with Jacqueline's statement. The actor will be shown her statement to further record her statement.



The ED will question Irani regarding the case and hawala transactions.



Irani is the ninth person held in the case. Those who were earlier arrested are Pradeep Ramdanee, B Mohan Raj, Deepak Ramnani, Arun Muthu, Kamlesh Kothari, Avatar Singh Kochhar, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, and his wife Leena Maria Paul.



All eight persons have been charge sheeted. The ED will now file a supplementary charge sheet mentioning Irani as an accused. This supplementary charge sheet could be based on documentary evidences.



A few more persons are also under the scanner of the ED.



