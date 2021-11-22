Suits compete with avant-garde looks on the AMA red carpet

Los Angeles, Nov 22 (IANS) With this year marking the return of the American Music Awards (AMA) to a full in-person event, music's biggest stars stepped out on the red carpet in their fiercest looks at the Microsoft Theater here on Sunday night (U.S. Pacific Time), reports 'Variety'.



The show's host, Cardi B, made a statement with her avant-garde look, wearing a gold mask over her face along with a black dress, sheer veil and earrings in the shape of fingers. JoJo and Kali Uchis hopped on the bustier trend, with both pop stars rocking the look in their respective ensembles.



Another staple of the night was suits, with Tate McRae sporting a double-breasted blazer dress complete with statement sleeves, while 'In the Heights' star Anthony Ramos opted for a grey suede matching set.



Olivia Rodrigo wore a blue sheer gown with a feather hem. Chloe donned a black one-shoulder gown with cutouts and silver accessories. Ethan Torchio, Damiano David, Thomas Raggi and Victoria De Angelis of Måneskin opted for the matching suit-and-bowtie look. Anthony Ramos sported a grey suede suit with a white undershirt and black shoes. And Billy Porter caught everyone's eye with an umbrella hat and matching teal suit.



It was as much the big night out of the music industry's most accomplished talent as a red-carpet showcase.



