Suicide bombers' battalion to be part of Taliban Army

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan have said that they will create a special battalion of suicide attackers to be part of their army, Khaama Press reported.



Deputy Minister of Information and Culture and spokesperson of the Taliban, Zabiullah Mujahid, said that the battalion will be part of their special forces and will be active under the Defence Ministry.



Zabiullah Mujahid said that the battalion will be used during special operations.



About women and former officers in the Taliban army, Mujahid acknowledged that women will be recruited based on need, and specialists of the previous Afghan army will also be given a part in the future army.



Earlier, the Defence Ministry of IEA had said that it is working to build a 100,000-member army that will be fully equipped.



The IEA had reportedly deployed suicide attackers to Afghanistan's northern border with Tajikistan, but the news has not been confirmed officially.



Suicide attackers had been one of the most successful techniques of the Taliban in the past two decades, both against Americans and Afghan security forces.



--IANS

san/arm

