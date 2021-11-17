Sugar production for 2021-22 expected to be 114 LMT in UP

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) The sugar production for the season 2021-22 in Uttar Pradesh is expected to be 114 lakh metric tonnes (LMT).



This is about 4 LMT more than the 110.6 LMT sugar production in the sugar season 2020-2021, data from the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) showed.



Uttar Pradesh contributes about 35-38 per cent to the national sugar production.



Cane crushing during the current season (that is SS 2020-21) was 1,027 LMT, the data showed. The government said, total cane price payable for SS 2020-21 was Rs 33,014 crore while cane price already paid (as on November 11) is Rs 29,034 crore. This is almost 88 per cent, an all-time high attempt to clear the pending dues.



That makes the cane dues pending (as on November 11) as Rs 3,980 crore, the data showed.



The total area under sugar cultivation is 27.60 lakh Ha while there are about 158 installed sugar mills in the state.



Against the expected consumption of sugar in Uttar Pradesh of 45 LMT, the estimated surplus stock at the end of 2020-21 sugar season is 40 LMT.



Earlier the government had said that the cost of production of sugarcane for the sugar season 2021-22 is Rs 155 per quintal and the fair and remunerative price (FRP) of Rs 290 per quintal at a recovery rate of 10 per cent is higher by 87.1 per cent over production cost, thereby giving the farmers a return of much more than 50 per cent over their cost.



Also, in the current sugar season 2020-21, about 2,976 lakh tonnes of sugarcane of worth Rs 91,000 crore was purchased by sugar mills, which is at all time high level and is the second highest next to the procurement of paddy crop at Minimum Support Price (MSP), it said.



Keeping the expected increase in the production of sugarcane in the ensuing sugar season 2021-22, about 3,088 lakh tonnes of sugarcane is likely to be purchased by sugar mills. The total remittance to the sugarcane farmers will be about Rs 1,00,000 crore.



--IANS

