Sudan's Sovereign Council ends freezing of suspended articles in constitutional document

Khartoum, Nov 12 (IANS) Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan has issued a decision ending freezing of the suspended articles in the constitutional document, Sudan TV reported.



On October 25, Al-Burhan issued a decision suspending seven articles in the constitutional document relating to establishment of the transitional period institutions according to consultations between the military component and the Forces of Freedom and Change Alliance -- the civilian component in the ruling coalition.



Earlier on Thursday, Al-Burhan issued a constitutional decree forming a new transitional Sovereign Council under his chairmanship, Xinhua news agency reported.



The Sudanese Professionals Association, one of the popular entities leading the protests in the street, declared rejection to the appointment of the Sovereign Council.



"This is an unconstitutional measure. The Army Commander has no right to take this measure and we resist it through our peaceful means," the Association said in a statement.



Sudan has been suffering from a political crisis after Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on October 25 and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government.



