Sudanese Army Chief voices commitment to democratic transition

Khartoum, Nov 8 (IANS) General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan has reiterated commitment to democratic transition in the country, official Sudan TV reported.



Al-Burhan made the remarks on Sunday when he received a delegation of the Arab League led by Hossam Zaki, Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab bloc.



"The armed forces are committed to the democratic transition until an elected government selected by the people is reached," Al-Burhan was quoted by Sudan TV as saying.



Zaki stressed the importance of dialogue among all Sudanese components to reach a satisfactory settlement for all parties, Xinhua news agency reported.



He further expressed the Arab League's readiness to help the Sudanese parties sit at the negotiating table.



Sudan has been suffering from a political crisis after Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on October 25 and dissolved the sovereign council and government.



The Forces of Freedom and Change alliance, the civilian component in the ruling coalition, accused Al-Burhan of carrying out a military coup.



--IANS

int/khz/