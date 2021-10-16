Sudan PM vows not to allow coup against revolution achievements

Khartoum, Oct 16 (IANS) Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has voiced the transitional government's commitment to not allow any coup against what has been achieved in the 2018-19 'December Revolution' during which former President Omar al-Bashir was ousted after 30 years in power amid popular protests against deteriorating economic conditions and hike in prices of basic commodities.



Hamdok made the remarks in a speech broadcast by Sudan's official TV, reports Xinhua news agency.



Following the ouster, the army then established a transitional military council that had ruled the country until August 2019, when the military and the opposition Freedom and Change Alliance established a transitional government for a 39-month rule.



The transitional period is set to be followed by elections to form a new government.



Hamdok described the current division between the components of the transitional government as "the worst and most serious crisis threatening the transition".



"If we cannot achieve the slogans of the revolution of freedom, peace and justice and reach the desired ends of the transition, we will not forgive ourselves and neither will history forgive us," he said.



However, Hamdok denied any dispute between the civilian and military components, saying "it is a dispute between the civil democratic transition camp and the camp of coup against the revolution".



"It is a conflict in which I am neither neutral nor a mediator. My clear and strict position is the full bias for the civil democratic transition, completion of the tasks of the glorious December Revolution, and realization of its slogans of freedom, peace and justice," the Prime Minister noted.



He further proposed a road map out of the current crisis, calling for immediate cessation of all forms of escalation between all parties and return to working with all institutions of the transition.



He also stressed the importance of commitment to the constitutional document as the reference for the components of the transitional authority.



Since the announcement of foiling a coup attempt on September 21, the differences between the military and civilian partners in the transitional government have continued to escalate.



