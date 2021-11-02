Sudan crisis being resolved through mediation,: UN envoy

United Nations, Nov 2 (IANS) UN Special Representative for Sudan Volker Perthes said that several mediation efforts are underway to solve the current political crisis and restore constitutional order in Sudan where a coup was staged on October 25.



Perthes, speaking from Sudan's capital Khartoum, virtually told reporters in New York City that in the wake of the military takeover, the situation in the Northeast African nation is "stable but very tense", reports Xinhua news agency.



The Sudanese army dissolved the power-sharing transitional government and detained civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his cabinet on Octember 25.



"Many of the interlocutors we are speaking with in Khartoum, but also internationally and regionally, are expressing a strong desire that we move forward quickly to get out of the crisis and return to the steps of normalcy, to the steps of political transition, as we viewed it before 25 October, on the basis of the Constitutional Declaration," said Perthes.



To resolve the crisis, multiple negotiations are underway in Khartoum.



"There is a lot of shuttling between the General Command in the prime minister's residence, and other places where other officials are located," Perthes said.



He also noted the role of the UN in those talks.



"In essence, we're engaging with all Sudanese across a very broad political spectrum," said Perthes, also head of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan, adding he has been in contact with countries like the United Arab Emirates, and nations outside the region, including members of the UN Security Council.



