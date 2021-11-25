Submarine 'Vela' inducted into Indian Navy

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) INS Vela, the fourth submarine in the Project-75 series of six Scorpene Class submarines, was inducted into the Indian Navy on Thursday.



The formal commissioning ceremony took place at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.



Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh unveiled the commissioning plaque of INS Vela in the presence of senior military and civil dignitaries.



The Scorpene Class submarines are being built in India by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) Mumbai, under collaboration with Naval Group, earlier DCNS, France.



The commissioning of the fourth class submarine is a major milestone achieved, the Navy stated. INS Vela would form part of the Western Naval Command's Submarine fleet and would be another potent part of its arsenal.



Crew of the erstwhile 'Vela', a Russian origin Foxtrot Class Submarine, which was decommissioned in 2009, was also present amongst the guests on this occasion.



The Scorpene submarines are extremely potent platforms. They have advanced stealth features and are also equipped with both long range guided torpedoes as well as anti-ship missiles.



These submarines have a state of the art SONAR and sensor suite permitting outstanding operational capabilities.



They also have an advanced Permanent Magnetic Synchronous motor (PERMASYN) as its propulsion motor.



The delivery of Vela is yet another affirmation of the impetus being given by the Indian Navy towards consolidating its position as a 'Builder's Navy' as also indicative of MDL's capabilities as a premier ship and submarine building yard.



"The commissioning of the submarine is coinciding with 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 'Swarnim Vijay Varsha' celebrations," the Navy stated.



The submarine was designated as 'Yard 11878' during its construction.



The construction of the submarine commenced with the first cutting of steel on July 14, 2009. The submarine was 'launched' and named Vela on May 6, 2019. After extensive system, machinery and weapon trials, the submarine was handed over by MDL to the Indian Navy on November 19, 2021



'Commissioning' is an age-old ceremonial tradition and one of the most significant milestones amongst many others that brings a ship/submarine to life.



The new Vela carries forward the legacy of her namesake, the erstwhile INS Vela, which was commissioned on August 31, 1973 as the lead boat of Vela class submarines.



Apart from being a training ground for many submariners, she had several noteworthy operational achievements during her long and illustrious career. The submarine rendered yeoman service to the nation for 37 years and was the longest operational submarine at the time of decommissioning on 25 January 10.A



The new Vela is a potent Man o' War, capable of undertaking offensive operations spanning across the entire spectrum of maritime warfare.



Once dived, she is truly poised for the kill with very impressive stealth and strength. Vela is fitted with advanced weapons and sensors.



