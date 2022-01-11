Subhash Ghai's '36 Farmhouse' trailer blends drama, suspense, humour

Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) The trailer of '36 Farmhouse', which marks the OTT debut of noted filmmaker Subhash Ghai both as a storyteller and as a music composer, was released on Tuesday.



The film follows a murder mystery that plays out with a satire at its core, while it addresses the dichotomy between the rich and the poor with a universal theme - 'Some Steal For Need - Some Steal For Greed'.



Subhash Ghai who has written the film and composed the music said, "After a long gap, it felt like I was thrown into a pool suddenly and put to test on all my skills of filmmaking once again with '36 Farmhouse' - be it producing an entertaining film for an OTT for the first time; writing an interesting new story with an ensemble cast; seducing lyrics along with composing two songs for the film by myself or taking the best of performance from each actor and technicians through my writing and editing table."



He added, "I enjoyed this experiment to the core and am looking forward to millions of people watching it come live on January 21 on ZEE5".



Sanjay Mishra who essays the role of Jai Prakash in the film, says, "'36 Farmhouse' is a unique family drama where all the characters can be easily found in every Indian family. It is highly relatable and can surely be enjoyed by all age groups. We've had a lot of fun while working on this film, and it will be great to see how the audience reacts to the trailer and eventually the movie, when it premieres."



Amol Parashar, who plays the role of Harry Prakash shared, "This has been an amazing opportunity for me, and I am grateful to Subhash Ghai sir for choosing me to play such a challenging character. It was a dream come true for me to work with such an incredible cast."



"Shooting for '36 Farmhouse' was a lot of fun as well as an immense learning experience for me. I am certain that people will love this film and enjoy watching it with their family. Looking forward to the premiere," he added.



'36 Farmhouse' directed by Ram Ramesh, also stars Vijay Raaz, Flora Saini, Barkha Singh, Madhuri Bhatia, and Ashwini Kalsekar in pivotal roles. The film, produced by Zee Studios and Mukta Searchlight Films, is all set to stream on ZEE5 from January 21.



