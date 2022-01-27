Subhash Ghai reflects upon change in stories with time progression

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who is gearing up for his upcoming production '36 Farmhouse', recently reflected upon the changing times and how stories have undergone a complete change.



On the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of 'Ram Lakhan', he took to his Instagram and shared a collage of his 1989 film 'Ram Lakhan' and '36 Farmhouse' to highlight the changing relationships.



He captioned the picture, "Today 33 years back my # RAMLAKHAN narrated a story of two great brothers and one mother whereas today #36 FARMHOUSE tells a story of two rich brothers killing each other and one mother reacting @zee5 ..now ?? Is it a change of time or people ??"



Elaborating further as to how both the movies have been absolutely in sync with their times, he said in a statement, "Films are a reflection of society and what happens in the society at a particular time, that's what we display via our stories. Back when I made 'Ram Lakhan', it was a common occurrence where one brother was more into corruption and the other brother would be honest and in-line with customs and traditions."



He continued in the statement, "It was a transitional period of India where there were two sons, who believed differently and acted differently but they had a strong bond, and love for each other and above all, they had a want to do something for their mother."



The statement further read, "But in the present day, two brothers love each other, but from afar. When it comes to giving out money or talk business, two brothers maintain distance saying that family and business are different, and you see for yourself how things have changed in 33 years."



Talking about '36 Farmhouse', he added, "I had to write a story like '36 Farmhouse', where a mother has two sons, who want to charge each other with murder and at the same time, the picture in a poor family is different, where the bonding is strong despite all the fights v/s how such stories also exist."



"This is the very reason why the movie is a family entertainer but with a different point of view, where we as writers, whether in OTT or cinema, have to write stories of the common people in the society, how the country is changing, how relationships are changing, and that is why it is being liked by everyone, because it is a story of today", the filmmaker concluded.



'36 Farmhouse' written and produced by Ghai and Rahul Puri, directed by Ram Ramesh Sharma, features dialogues by Sharad Tripathi. The movie, which is now streaming on Zee 5, stars an ensemble of Amol Parashar, Barkha Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Flora Saini and Ashwini Kalsekar.



--IANS

