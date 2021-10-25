Subhash Ghai celebrates 43rd anniversary of Mukta Arts

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai and the team at Mukta Arts Ltd celebrated their 43rd anniversary with a 'havan' ceremony at ISCKON Mumbai along with the announcement of the completion of their current film '36 Farmhouse', a comedy drama featuring the meeting of migrants with a rich family during the lockdown.



As part of the anniversary celebration, Mukta Arts Ltd also announced the theatre release of their Marathi sports film 'Vijeta' starring Subodh Bhave and Pooja Sawant on December 3, 2021.



The celebration at ISCKON, Mumbai was attended by several personalities including Jackie Shroff, Amol Parashar, Alka Yagnik, Sonu Nigam, Kumar Taurani and Ramesh Taurani of Tips Industries Ltd, Manmohan Shetty, directors such as Anees Bazmee, Satish Kaushik, Karan Razdan and others.



Asked about an announcement of a new film, Ghai revealed that the team at Mukta Arts has finalised a script based on the story of a reformist jailer and his five young terrible prisoners.



Jackie will play the pivotal role as a cynical jailer in this unusual jail-based film to be produced by Mukta Arts and Zee Studios.



Mukta Arts Ltd Is also planning a new venture into producing web series this year along with feature films for the big screens, which are yet to be announced.



