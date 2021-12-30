Styling Miss Universe

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANSlife) Bharat Gupta, Miss Diva Universe pageant winner, Harnaaz Sandhu's Fashion Director, is responsible for her famous outfits before and during Miss Universe. Bharat is the only stylist to have styled all of the renowned pageants this year. He is known in the fashion business as one of the best stylists, fashion and creative consultant.





He styled Liva for the Miss Diva Universe pageant that Harnaaz won. This led to a packed one month of homecoming and press events leading up to the international pageant. "Miss Universe is as big as it gets. I wanted to take Indian designers on the global platform and selected an interesting mix of known couturiers to regional designers for the world, rather Universe to see." Gupta says.



"It started with the Femina Miss India pageant where we did a part digital and part in-person pageant. This was followed by India's first top five placement at Miss Universe earlier this year with Adline. The journey went on with placements at Mr. Supranational, Miss Supranational, and Miss Grand International, eventually reaching the top spot at Miss Universe." says Bharat.



"While she was making multiple appearances in India before going, she tried hundreds of outfits that included customised and curated looks and travelled with gowns, sarees, lehengas, bodycon dresses, pantsuits, blazer dresses, resortwear, layered looks, athleisure and more. Every day, Harnaaz would phone from Israel as a routine to shortlist her looks for the day. She found confidence as people were complimenting her outfits and she was garnering a lot of social media attention."



One day before the finale, Harnaaz posted a special video for Bharat on her Instagram and wrote. "I've received so many Dm's from you all appreciating my wardrobe at Miss Universe 2021! Thank you @bharatg18 for making me look so good!" sharing her gratitude for the journey.



The key outfits included the National Costume by Abhinav Mishra (outfit) and Reza (prop). We wanted to showcase the role of a woman as a protector and interpreted that through mirror work and an umbrella in a royal and regal avatar. The finale gown by Saisha Shinde took days of planning. "The finale night is where it all comes together. While we had multiple discussions, we mutually zeroed in on the color, silhouette, and work. This year we sent a different gown for the preliminary contest, which was done by Pankaj and Nidhi, and it was very well received by global audiences.



"The best part about styling Harnaaz has been her openness to trying different looks. She adapts herself beautifully to different outfits and takes on each character that the outfit demands. Whether it is the grace of a saree, the poise in a gown, the strong body language in a pantsuit or the ethereal femininity in a dress, she carries each look effortlessly."



Harnaaz made heads turn as global fashion followers were smitten by her looks. We brought the east and the west together. Traditional fabrics in western silhouettes, contemporary drapes, modern cuts, and a flavour of Indianess were what set her apart and resonated with people."



Before getting into fashion, Bharat was a celebrity manager and a professional dancer. It's full circle. Did you know I was a part of Shiamak Davar's Dance Company that performed at Miss India in 2015? From being a backup dancer at Miss India to making India win at Miss Universe, Bharat has definitely made India proud.



Bharat posted a video chat selfie just after her win. "Harnaaz phoned us and wanted to show the crown and celebrate with us. She is the most humble person, and this is what will give her the wings to fly. Her hard work and commitment have brought her the crown, and it is this energy that will take her to the top."



(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)



--IANS

IANSlife/tb