Studies on to finalise seaweed park location in TN coastal area

Chennai, Nov 6 (IANS) The government is carrying out inspection work to finalise the location of the multi-purpose seaweed park in Tamil Nadu, said L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Information & Broadcasting.



Speaking to reporters in Rameswaram Murugan said the studies are on to decide on the location of the park in a coastal area.



The proposed facility will provide employment to fisherwomen besides offering them good opportunities to attain economic development, he added.



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech announced the setting up of a multi-purpose seaweed park in Tamil Nadu.



