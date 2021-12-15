Strong legal base crucial to secure conviction in any case: Delhi Police chief

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday said that a strong legal foundation is very significant for securing conviction in any case.



"70% of our battle in investigation is fought in the court of law and strong legal foundation is very significant for securing conviction in any case," the Delhi Police chief said as a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Delhi Police and the National Law University (NLU) to evolve and impart comprehensive legal education at all levels of basic police training.



Keeping this in mind, Asthana said, investigation has been separated from other law and order duties and a separate wing has been dedicated for this at the police station level.



The Commissioner commended the contribution of NLU and further wished that this collaboration will strengthen Delhi Police's resolve to serve its citizenry more effectively by means of more professional investigation and securing convictions for criminals.



Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal informed that the NLU faculty will undertake courses on the Constitution of India, Code of Criminal Procedure, Indian Evidence Act, Indian Penal Code and important Minor Acts like POCSO, Arms Act, JJ Act, NDPS Act, I.T. Act, MCOCA etc.



Besides designing basic legal training for DANIPS officers and Sub Inspectors, NLU will also conduct promotion courses for ASIs/SIs and Refresher courses for in-service officers. E-learning modules have also been designed on relevant law related subjects.



The partnership between Delhi Police and NLU aims to disseminate legal knowledge and processes among police personnel and to make them aware about their role in national development through short-term courses, lectures, seminars, workshops and conferences.



The Vice Chancellor, NLU, Prof Srikrishna Deva Rao said NLU is entering into a mutually beneficial collaboration with the most professional police organisation of the country and it is a matter of pride for NLU to impart law education to police officers of the national capital. It will be a dialogic engagement with Delhi police whereby both will learn from each other, he said.



The National Law University, Delhi is located in Dwarka and is one of the most prestigious national law schools of the country. Established in 2008, it is offering academic courses at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.



