Strict action against those attacking police: K'taka Home Minister

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 15 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Wednesday that strict action will be initiated against those who attacked police personnel in Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada district.



He also said on the floor of the Assembly that police would be given a free hand to deal with forces fomenting communal tension in the state.



The police had resorted to lathi charge on the night of December 14 to disperse activists of Popular Front of India (PFI), who tried to attack policemen demanding release of four accused persons who were taken into custody in connection with an assault case. The 300-member strong protesters had damaged police station property and attacked four policemen, forcing the police to clamp prohibitory orders in Uppinangadi.



Jnanendra said that police are initiating action against all such incidents irrespective of an individual's religion and the people must cooperate with the police force.



While answering a question raised by Congress MLA U.T. Khader on rising communal incidents and attacks on students, Jnanendra insisted that the incidents of communal violence have come down in the state.



"As many as 117 such incidents were reported in 2017, 26 in 2018, 7 in 2019, 4 in 2020 and five till date in 2021 in the state," he said.



--IANS

mka/arm