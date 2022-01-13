Stray dogs kill 18 sheep in J&K's Ganderbal district

Srinagar, Jan 13 (IANS) As many as 18 sheep were killed and over a dozen injured in two stray dogs' attacks in J&K's Ganderbal district on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.



Locals in Watlar village of Ganderbal district said stray dogs barged into the cowshed of Abdul Gani Bhat at night and killed 14 sheep.



Over a dozen others were injured in this nocturnal attack. Around 30 sheep were in the shed when the dogs attacked.



"The dogs then attacked another cowshed in this village belonging to one Ghulam Qadir and killed 4 sheep while injuring 3 lambs", locals said.



Locals alleged that Municipal Committee Ganderbal has done nothing to check the stray dog population that has grown exponentially over the years.



"Women and children are now scared to even come out of their homes", locals said.



In the first week of this month, stray dogs had attacked a flock of sheep in Gund area of the same district in broad daylight and killed 10 sheep.



