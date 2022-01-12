Strange Love: 'Crushed' actors have no crush story to share

Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) As teenage love story 'Crushed' releases on Wednesday, actors Rudraksh Jaiswal and Aadhya Anand said that in reality they do not have any crush story to share and perhaps that is why doing the show was an opportunity for them to do something they haven't done in real life.



Asked to share their story of having a crush on classmates from their school days and Rudraksh told IANS: "Well, it is one of those things, I never had a crush on anyone in my school days. I was quite a focused student who would study hard. When I was not studying, I was very much into sports. I am a state-level swimmer, I was good in basketball, gymnastics, I did MMA also. So my focus was different and doing good anything in sports was like my happiness! No, I did not have any crush but I would say even though I am enjoying my life as an actor, but my school days are magical."



Adding to that Aadhya who has earlier seen in 'Bombay Begums' said, "I had a celebrity crush on Siddharth Malhotra...he is so cute! But in school, I did not have a crush on any friends or any guys around me!"



Rudraksh also mentioned, "I would say, that was perhaps one of the interesting parts for us to be in the show 'Crushed'. We have done things on-screen that we haven't experienced in real life. We did not have a reference point but it was quite interesting to build the character, improvise dialogues and go through the entire process."



The story is set in a school and the shooting took place in Lucknow. The show also features Urvi Singh, Naman Jain, Arjun Deswal and Anupriya Caroli.



'Crushed' is directed by Heena Dsouza and Mandar Kurundkar.



Rudraksh, who earlier appeared in the film 'Extraction' (2020), said, " I think in acting unless you do it, you do not know it. So the more we act, the more we face cameras for bigger projects, the more we sharpen our skill. Of course, there are acting schools and one can learn by going to classes but once we start watching our performance on-screen and get a better understanding of how what we are performing and how it is coming across; we grow as actors."



Aadhya agreed as she believes, "I think it is possible because of OTT platforms where the content profile is so vast that they cater to every age group of audience that usually does not happen in mainstream cinema. So for actors like us, it is a great exposure of learning."



The show 'Crushed' released on miniTV of the Amazon shopping app.



