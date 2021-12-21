Stranded Chinese in Nepal since Covid stage protest, India watches situation

New Delhi/Kathmandu, Dec 21 (IANS) As a group of Chinese citizens stuck in Nepal since the outbreak of Covid-19 staged a protest in front of the Chinese embassy in Kathmandu, Indian authorities are looking into the situation of stranded Chinese citizens in the country.



"These citizens have been stuck in Nepal since February 2020 when China imposed unilateral restrictions on air travel from other countries. These haven't been lifted so far," said a source.



The Chinese nationals, who were stuck in Nepal, are unemployed inside their host country due to the loss of livelihoods. Sources said lack of guidelines on air travel to China have multiplied the problems faced by these stranded citizens.



It is the same story for Chinese citizens stuck in foreign countries globally. In India, a large number of Chinese nationals are not able to return due to stringent travel restrictions and suspension of flights.



In spite of concerted efforts made by a number of countries to repatriate their citizens, China has been conspicuous in neglecting their citizens. China has plainly ignored them.



China has been more than willing to criticise the behaviour of other countries in handling the pandemic while its own efforts fall way short, said the source.



Recently, a Chinese People's Liberation Army aircraft flew to Nepal to deliver medical supplies but failed to carry the stranded Chinese citizens back.



Chinese authorities have stated that they have enforced stringent travel restrictions.



Recently, Chinese authorities ruled out easing of curbs in the near future. "China's measures are appropriate and also I would like to say that China applies quarantine measures to all inbound travellers. China is willing to have good arrangements on the bilateral travel of personnel," Chinese authorities had stated.



China stated that they are adopting the Covid-19 protocols in a scientific manner.



China stated that the pandemic is still spreading globally, so the government has taken a lot of measures and are also adjusting the measures in accordance with evolving situation to protect the safety and health of the relevant personnel.



