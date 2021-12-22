Stormy start to winter session in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) The Maharashtra Legislature's Winter session in Mumbai got off to a stormy start with the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party clashing on various issues on the opening day of the session on Wednesday.



The week-long Winter session is being held in Mumbai instead of the traditional venue Nagpur, on account of the health condition of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray currently recuperating from a cervical spine surgery he underwent at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation hospital on November 12.



The first day witnessed uproarious scenes by the opposition party on several issues like the recent leaks of some government examination papers, revocation of suspension of 12 BJP MLAs during the Monsoon session in July, inflated electricity bills, farmers' compensation package, the absence of Chief Minister from the House, etc.



Led by Leaders of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis (Assembly) and Pravin Darekar (Council) besides BJP State Chief Chandrakant Patil, the legislators squatted outside the legislature building at Nariman Point shouting slogans against the government, and some BJP leaders also demanded a change of Chief Minister from the MVA.



Among the 26 bills to be taken up, the highlight will be the Shakti Legislation besides the election for the post of Speaker that is likely on the final day of the session on December 28.



On the contentious issue of taking the one-year long suspension of 12 BJP MLAs since July 21, the MVA -- irked over the delay in clearance of the nomination of 12 MLCs by the Governor -- is unlikely to oblige as the matter is being heard by the Supreme Court.



The suspensions came after the legislators had misbehaved with the then Speaker-in-Chair, Bhaskar Jadhav for refusing them sufficient time to speak.



The suspended BJP legislators include -- Ashish Shelar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkalkar, Jaykumar Rawal, Yogesh Sagar, Narayan Kuch, Abhimanyu Pawar, Sanjay Kute, Ram Satpute, Parag Alvani, Kirtikumar Bhangadiya and Harish Pimpale.



--IANS

qn/khz/skp/