'Stop losing cool', Cong rebuts Nadda's charge on PM security breach

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) Political controversy has erupted over the security breach in Prime Minister's route on Wednesday. The Congress has given pin pointed rebuttal to the allegations leveled by BJP President J.P. Nada and alleged that visiting Hussainwala was not part of the original schedule.



Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that there was no crowd in Ferozepur where the Prime Minister was scheduled to address the gathering, so the visit was cancelled.



Surjewala advised Nadda to "Stop losing cool and all sense of propriety."



Surjewala said, "10,000 security personnel were deployed for PM's rally. All arrangements were made in tandem with SPG & other agencies. Route was carved even for all buses of BJP workers from Haryana/Rajasthan. PM decided to take a road journey to Hussainiwala. It was not part of his original schedule to travel by road."



He said that the BJP leader was in talks with them. "Kisan mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) has been protesting against PM's visit & Union Min, Gajendra Shekhawat has held two rounds of negotiation with them," he said.



He reminded the BJP for not fulfilling the promises made to the farmers. "Do u know why KMSC & Farmers are protesting against PM Modi? Their demands are : Sack MOS Home, Ajay Misra Teni. Withdraw criminal cases against farmers in Haryana, Delhi & UP. Compensation for kin of 700 farmers who died. Committee on MSP & a quick decision."



Post Farmer's agitation, Modi Govt chose to totally ignore these promises, he said.



"Finally, the reason for canceling rally is that there were no crowds to listen to Modiji. Stop blame game & introspect on BJP's anti-farmer attitude. Hold rallies but listen to farmers first!" he added.



The Congress was responding to BJP chief J.P. Nadda on Wednesday who said that fearing a resounding defeat, the Congress Government tried all possible tricks to scuttle the Prime Minister's programmes in the state.



In a series of tweets, Nadda said, "Fearing a resounding defeat at the hands of the electorate, the Congress Government in Punjab tried all possible tricks to scuttle the PM @narendramodi Ji's programmes in the state."



Nadda claimed that by their cheap antics, the Congress government in Punjab has shown that they are anti-development and have no respect for freedom fighters too.



Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday cancelled his scheduled visit to Punjab's Ferozepur due to a security breach.



--IANS

miz/skp/