Stop looking for Gandhi in others, change yourself: Kamal Haasan

Chennai, Jan 30 (IANS) On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 74th death anniversary, actor and politician Kamal Haasan on Sunday said that people should stop searching for Gandhi in others and instead change themselves.



Taking to Twitter, the actor, who is known to be a big admirer of the great leader, said that "On this day, Gandhi may have been assassinated, but he left behind an immortal philosophy to save humanity."



"All over the world, Gandhis are coming up to lead us. They are fighting for freedom, justice, equality and nature. Let us also not search for Gandhi in others but change ourselves to Gandhi," he posted in Tamil.



Earlier, during an interview to a television channel, Kamal Haasan had said that Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is his hero.



Interestingly, the actor had then too pointed out that he had not used the word 'Mahatma' to refer to the leader as he wanted Gandhi to be imitable and not inimitable.



