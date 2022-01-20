Stop auction of debt-ridden farmers' land in Rajasthan: CM

Jaipur, Jan 20 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday instructed bank officials to stop the auction of lands of debt-ridden farmers in the state.



Farmers' lands are being seized by bank officials on the grounds of non-payment of loan instalments in different parts of the state and hence, the opposition parties have been attacking the state government for making fake promises of loan waivers.



Gehlot tweeted: "Due to non-payment of loans of commercial banks under the control of Reserve Bank in the state by farmers, the process of land attachment and auction is being done under the Removal of Difficulties Act. The state government has instructed the officials to stop it."



He said that the state government has waived the loans of cooperative banks.



"The Government of India has been urged to waive the loans of farmers by making one time settlement from commercial banks. The state government is also ready to bear its share. Our government passed a bill in the assembly to ban the auction of land of farmers having agricultural land up to 5 acres. But till now, this law has not been made as the Governor has not yet cleared it," he said.



"I am sad that such a situation has arisen due to law not being approved. I hope that this bill will be approved soon so that such an auction will not happen in future," he added.



Farm lands across Rajasthan are being auctioned due to non payment of loan instalments.



Against the auction of farmers' lands in Rajasthan state, the Congress has decided to gherao the Governor's house on January 24 at 2 p.m. with all the farmers' organisations of the state where he will be requested to pass the bill.



Meanwhile, BJP state president Satish Poonia on Thursday attacked the Congress party for making fake promises to farmers on loan waiver.



In his tweet, he hash-tagged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said: "Rajasthan farmers' land is being auctioned and farmers are committing suicides due to this promise of Rahul Gandhi," he said and tagged, Ashok Gehlot too saying he is misleading people by simply exchanging letters. If there is little honesty left, waive off loans for farmers completely."



Poonia also posted a video from an election rally where Rahul Gandhi counted till 10 and said that farmers loans will be waived off in 10 days.



--IANS

