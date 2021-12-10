Steps taken for psychological support to elderlies during Covid-19: MoS Pawar

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharti Pravin Pawar on Friday said in the Lok Sabha that the government has taken several initiatives to provide psychological support to the elderly people in wake of Covid-19 pandemic.



Responding to TMC MP Mahua Moitra on the psychological impact of Covid-19 on elderly parents, grandparents and children due to lockdown, she said that the government has taken measures for online counselling during Covid-19 and post pandemic situations. "Online helpline, social media platforms and Diksha platform were started to help the concerned people which is still in service. Besides, the government hospitals have also started online medical help to these sections," Dr Pawar said further.



On a question by Congress MP Thirunavukkarasar Su on the mental health status in the country, the Minister stated that at least 4 lakh districts are getting funds for it. "We have three institutes at tertiary level in Bengaluru, Assam and Ranchi, and the amount allotted for them is about Rs 600 crore", she said, adding that once a proposal comes from the district level, the government allots funds too.



The Congress MP had stated that only Rs 84.13 crore was approved under the Mental health programme which is meagre compared to the rising number of cases under mental health and government's budgetary plans for Mental Healthcare.



Replying to a question on the status of the completion of Madurai AIIMS, the Minister said that for the Madurai project, the loan has been taken through a Japan International Cooperation agency, for which certain procedures and time is required. "An executive agency has also been appointed. For students, a suitable temporary infrastructure has been requested. We provide Madurai the same level of importance and priority," Dr Pawar responded.



--IANS

ams/shb/