Step-father beats minor son to death in south Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested a man for killing his five-year-old son in the national capital's Dakshinpuri area, an official said here on Tuesday.



According to the official, a PCR call was received regarding a minor boy being brought dead to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital. After reaching the hospital, police found several blue marks on the body.



"The body was then shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and an investigation into the case was initiated," the official said.



During the course of enquiry, it was revealed that the minor boy was severely beaten by his step father. The police then registered an FIR under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and launched a manhunt to nab the accused.



The accused identified as Gulsher, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district was later apprehended. Police are ascertaining the motive behind the crime. "Further interrogation is underway," the official said.



--IANS

