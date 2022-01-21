Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) The Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate.



The Prime Minister said that till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place.



The Prime Minister also said that he will unveil the hologram statue on January 23 on the occasion of Bose's 125th birth anniversary.



In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi made the announcement.



He said, "At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India's indebtedness to him."



"Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji's birth anniversary," he added.



The statue will be installed under the grand canopy. Earlier canopy had a statue of King George V, which was removed in 1968.



--IANS

ssb/dpb



