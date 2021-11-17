Statistical officer found drunk, arrested in Bihar

Patna, Nov 17 (IANS) A statistical officer was arrested for flouting the liquor ban in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday.



Randhir Kumar, SHO of Kanti police station, said: "We received information about a ruckus at a block office. Accordingly, a team was sent, which found Anil Kumar Sinha in an inebriated condition."



"We have conducted a medical examination of the accused which confirms that he had consumed liquor. He has been booked under the Liquor Prohibition Act," Randhir Kumar said.



On Tuesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and top officials of the state held a meeting and committed to implementing the liquor ban more effectively.



Nitish Kumar said that he will not allow anyone to consume, sell, trade, manufacture or smuggle liquor in the state.



--IANS

ajk/svn/bg