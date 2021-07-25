With 3L plus doses on two successive days, Bengal jab record better than other states

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Long queues outside the government hospitals and municipal centres for vaccine jabs have been a common sight by now.

But this is not just the story of West Bengal. Most of the states in India are complaining for lack of vaccines or undersupply of vax from the Centre.

Sapna Paul from Siliguri in north Bengal, waiting for hours for a shot on Saturday said, “Many of the women in the queue like me are mothers who have kids between 0-12 years. We’ve been here since morning and after the wait they are asking us to come tomorrow.”

“There is no safety, social distance here. It’s like waiting here for the vaccine can give us corona. We want the government to slot our names beforehand for vaccination,” she added.

Goutam Deb, former minister and chairman of Siliguri Municipal Corporation said, “We are trying to manage the crowd from one place to another but the supply (of vaccines) is not adequate. There is always less supply, so the state government is helpless.”

Similar scenes abound in Kolkata as well. The many corona vaccine centres (CVCs) run by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) have too been facing shortage of vaccines, despite the best efforts of the state government. The erratic supply from the Centre has led to the woes of many who are willing to be vaccinated, across the age groups. Many potential first-time vaccine receivers are facing the music as most of the CVCs are now only giving jabs for the second dose.

But, Bengal still ranks better compared to other states. An India Today report mentions that a fifth of Kolkata’s total population is fully vaccinated. In terms of first dose, Kolkata stands 61.8%, while 21% have got second dose. The next best result is Bengaluru, which has 57.8% of its population given 1st dose while 14% have got 2nd dose.

To tide over the situation KMC announced that it will launch a token system in 148 small and mega vaccination centres in the city from Monday to deal with the long lines. Firhad Hakim, transport minister and chairman of Board of Administrators of KMC, informed about this new plan and claimed that people will no longer have to stand in line for hours outside vaccination centres.

“We see crowds at various centers to get vaccinated. People line up since night. In such a situation, we have decided that tokens will be given at the vaccination centers between four and six in the afternoon," Hakim said.

The system will currently be applicable to only the 18-44 age group because people above 45 years of age, Hakim claimed, are part of relatively less crowded groups.

However, even as the KMC is coming up with a new system to inoculate people, the city municipality still faces the vaccine shortage hurdle. Kolkata is already struggling with zero stocks of Covaxin and people who have their second shot pending are returning from the centres without getting jabs. On Friday, all centres in Kolkata, which were administering Covaxin temporarily stopped inoculation due to the supply issues.

The state health department sources informed that Bengal received 2.36 crore vaccines from the Centre, whereas the state procured 17.74 lakh doses so far.

This month the state was told to get 75 lakh doses but received only 54 lakh so far, including 12 lakh on Friday.

The report states the Covaxin stock is very low, only 1.0 lakh and some small quantity in the hands of the districts. Two tranches of total 2.55 lakh doses were not delivered as per scheduled. Next lot is expected on July 26.

Total vaccination as per the Co-WIN dashboard is 276.58 lakh, out of that 1st dose is 195 lakh and the 2nd dose is 81.9 lakh.

On Saturday, 3,30,008 doses were administered, more than 3-lakh people for two successive days. Cumulatively 2,76,57,501 doses have been administered till the day.

On Friday, around 3,40,991 people were jabbed.

The report mentioned that around 87 lakh were vaccinated in the 18-44 age group, while 106 lakh were jabbed in the 45-60 year age group and 83.43 lakh people were inoculated, who were above 60 years.

Sources in the department said the state has the capacity of vaccinating more than 1.5 cr doses per month.