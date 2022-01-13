WB Governor Wants To Know Who ‘Instructed’ CS, DGP From Not Attending His Call

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Despite receiving the missive from West Bengal governor, the state chief secretary and police chief did not show up at Raj Bhavan on Monday by 11am.

Not happy with the response and ‘stunned’ by the response of the top state officials, the governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar took to Twitter to express his anguish and also said he had demanded the response of their behaviour by Monday 5pm.

On Tuesday, Dhankhar issued fresh summons to the duo to be present on Wednesday for his meeting with them. He wrote: Re:LOP @SuvenduWB-Netai Martyr’s Day programme. CS @MamataOfficial response dilatory, diversionary & derogatory. Issues flagged not responded.

CS & DGP @WBPolice to be present in Jan 12 meeting at 11 am. If “in isolation” to ensure presence of ACS Home & official next to DGP.

In a letter to governor Dhankhar, the two top officials of the state, on Monday, had said that they are taking this step in the wake of COVID situation and as per the instructions. In reply, the governor asked secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi and DG Manoj Malviya from whom they got the instructions.

Dhankhar has been critical of the ways of the bureaucrats in the state apart from his flagging many of the state government issues. R

It is worth mentioning that only last week, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had complained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their virtual stage sharing event.

Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari was detained by police near Jhitka forest on Friday while he was on his way to attend a pre-announced Martyr's Day function in Netai. Aggrieved at the state response, Shuvendu complained to the governor about the matter. The governor summoned the chief secretary and the DG to the Raj Bhavan at 11 am on Monday to find out why the opposition leader was stopped on his way to the area after he had sought permission from the court.

But Harikrishna and Manoj did not go to the governor's house. Instead, they wrote a letter to the governor. “Many of the bureaucrats became infected and isolated. Others have the responsibility of controlling the situation and organizing the Gangasagar Mela. So they did not go to the Raj Bhavan ‘as instructed’. Once the situation becomes somewhat normal, a report will be sent to the governor, they said.

The governor wrote on his handle: “LOP @SuvenduWB ill treatment. Stunned at farcical identical messages “as directed” & premise of meeting boycott with Guv by CS @MamataOfficial & DGP @WBPolice. CS/DGP directed to indicate by 5 PM today under whose “directions” messages were sent.”

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has asked for a report on Monday from the state government on why the leader of opposition (LoP) was stopped at Netai and his Z-category security compromised. The report has to be submitted by January 18. The next hearing of the case is on January 19. The court was hearing a petition from Suvendu Adhikari on why he was repeatedly stopped by the state police despite having z-category security cover.