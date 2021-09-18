War of words plays out as former Union minister Babul Supriyo joins TMC

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): A war of words has started between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) with leaders from both sides reacting to singer-turned politician Babul Supriyo’s joining the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Mentioning that Babul is a ‘good boy’, Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee said that a couple of days back Babul had called him requesting to ask chief minister Mamata Banerjee to provide him security.

“Babul told me that the central government had taken back his security so he asked me if the TMC government could provide him security. I have even spoken about this with Didi,” mentioned Kalyan.

Welcoming Babul in the party fold, TMC MP Mahua Moitra took to Twitter and said that they will work together.

“Congratulations and a very warm welcome to my LS colleague @SuPriyoBabul! Looking forward to batting together with the same fervour as we did in separate teams,” read the tweet.

Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly said that she is sad that Babul had to take such a decision.

“I was not aware of this development otherwise I would have made Babul understand his need in the BJP. Babul and I had joined the party when the saffron party was not that popular in West Bengal. I have several memories of campaigning for Babul in Asansol. Feeling very sad,” said Roopa.

BJP national general secretary Anupam Hazra said that the ‘Jhal Muri’ incident, many years ago had hinted at Babul’s proximity with the TMC.

In 2015, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and Babul Supriyo had a meeting over jhal muri (spicy puffed rice, a favoured snack in Bengal) that led to political slugfest between the two parties.

BJP former national secretary Rahul Sinha said, “There are ups and downs in politics but just because his ministerial post was taken away doesn’t mean he will quit the party to join another party. It is a shameful act.”

BJP youth wing president Saumitra Khan termed Supriyo as ‘Shani’.

“Babul is a greedy person and never worked for people but concentrated on his own gains,” said Saumitra.

Meanwhile, Babul Supriyo is scheduled to meet chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday and on Tuesday he will leave for New Delhi.