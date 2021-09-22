Visva Bharati VC On Five-Day Leave

Kolkata (The Hawk): In what could be good news for the students of Visva-Bharati the vice- chancellor of the central varsity, Bidyut Chakraborty is going on leave till Sunday and the temporary charge has been given to Siksha Bhawan principal Taraprasad Chattopadhyay.

According to sources, the central government is not happy with Bidyut Chakraborty after a series of protests by the students of Visva-Bharati at the campus. A case was filed in Calcutta High Court and after the court’s intervention the protests were lifted.

“The VC is visiting New Delhi after he was called by the central government for which a notice of five days vacation has been put up in the varsity’s website,” said the sources.

Notably, Bidyut Chakraborty has had run-ins with the students ever since he joined the central varsity. Recently, without naming the TMC district president Anubrata Mandal, Chakraborty had called him a ‘bahubali’.

The VC had rusticated three students for three years on August 23 for taking part in a campus protest in January. The students, protesting outside the VC’s house for seven days, kept the VC on house arrest earlier this month. They were demanding the revocation of the expulsion order.

On August 23, the university rusticated three students – Somnath Sow, Falguni Pan and Rupa Chakraborty – for “disrupting the academic atmosphere in the university compound by assembling at Chhatimtala on January 9 and being involved in disorderly conduct in the name of protest”.

An enquiry committee report said that the students were accused of attempting to vitiate the “calm ambience of Visva-Bharati”, and “besmirch the university’s administrative decisions and universal high reputation”.

The varsity also suspended two professors for “gross indiscipline and misconduct”, on the same day.

Amid chaos caused due to the protest, the central university was forced to keep the admission process and publication of results temporarily suspended.