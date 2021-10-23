VHP Draws Attention Of UN, Euro Comm On Violence In Bangladesh

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The right-wing Hindu Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) sent letters to the heads of United Nations (UN), United Nation’s High Commission for Human Rights (UNHRC) and the European Union on Saturday, urging them to stop unabated Hindu genocide in the Bangladesh.

Meanwhile in West Bengal, a protest march was organized by the organization at Khejuri in East Midnapore and at Durgapur in West Burdwan districts on Saturday against the atrocities against the minority Hindus in Bangladesh. The VHP sources said such protest marches will be organized in many other districts, including Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura.

International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), which also had their temples and ashrams vandalized and their devotees killed in fresh violence in Bangladesh, too protested against the violence on Saturday by organizing prayers in 150 countries, across the globe.

In the letters to the three prominent world bodies, the joint general secretary and the head of international affairs of VHP, Swami Vigyananand urged to setup an international enquiry commission and send a fact-finding mission to Bangladesh, pressurise the Bangladesh government to ensure security, justice and compensation to the victims.

He also sought exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of crime and take action to proscribe criminal Jihadi organisations and repeal the Vested Property Act 2013.

In the letters the VHP has pointed out how the current spate of the genocide of the indigenous minority Hindus in Bangladesh continues unabated. The brutal killings of innocents in more than 22 districts over the past 10-12 days, violate any notion of humanity, the letter said. The police and law enforcement authorities were mute spectators, intervening too late to prevent the atrocities, the letter pointed out.

The VHP has asked the UNSC to take action to proscribe criminal organisations engaged in Jihadi violence and challenging the legitimacy of the elected government of Bangladesh, apart from repealing of the Vested Property Act - 2013, which is the critical underlying incitement to violence since property abandoned by the fleeing can be legally seized by their own neighbours.

The VHP media in-charge of West Bengal, Sourish Mukherjee said the religious body plans to organize more peaceful rallies in the state against the violence and are trying their best to draw the attention of the world in this regard. “We are doing our bit by writing letters to the world bodies and apprising them on the situation in Bangladesh. The spate of violence has forced the Hindus in the neighbouring nation to come out on the streets to protest. They are asking if being a Hindu is a crime. What is surprising to us is that the government there is not able to curb it despite knowing this is the handiwork of the fundamentalist forces.”

ISKCON devotees in Kolkata also prayed throughout the day, from 9.30am to 10pm. Radharaman Das, ISKCON vice-president, Kolkata said, The UN and the American government have condemned the violence. Other world leaders are also denouncing such violence on the Hindus. But, what is worrying us is that the violence is still continuing. Through our prayers in 150 countries we want to draw the attention of the world on the inhuman and barbaric attack on Hindu minorities, including ISKCON devotees in Bangladesh.”

ISKCON’s Das reminded the national leaders of Bangladesh to follow their ‘raj dharma’. “If they forget their duty of running a government (raj dharma), we are helpless. These acts of violence are not new to us. Five years ago, our devotee was butchered by religious zealots. The cycle of violence is still on. Yesterday, a Jagannath temple was vandalized and a Lakshmi idol was also broken,” said Das.