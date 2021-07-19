Trinamool leaders criticise Centre for snooping on its young leader, poll strategist

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The Trinamool Congress on the first day of the monsoon session of parliament came down heavily on the BJP-led central government over allegations of snooping against its party leader Abhishek Banerjee and poll strategist Prashant Kishor.

Terming it as “an attack on democracy”, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders said such kind of acts by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is “fear-psychosis” over the rise of Abhishek Banerjee as a national leader.

After the landslide victory of the TMC in the assembly polls, a couple of months back, MP Abhishek was re-designated as all India general secretary with an eye on the party’s expansive mode of spreading its influence in other states and taking on the BJP head on.

“This is a black day for democracy. It is shameful that the Union government is spying on our youth leader Abhishek Banerjee and poll strategist Prashant Kishor. This only reflects the authoritarian mindset of this government. We condemn it in strongest words,” said another party MP Sougata Roy.

TMC state general secretary and party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the BJP’s “fear psychosis” of Abhishek Banerjee is evident.

“Now this revelation about snooping proves they are afraid about the rise of our youth leader. But, such sort of low-level politics won’t save the BJP from an imminent defeat in 2024 LS polls,” Ghosh said.

On Sunday, an international media portal had reported that more than 300 mobile phone numbers, including two serving ministers and a sitting judge, could have been targeted for hacking through Israeli spyware sold only to government agencies.

The union government has denied any role in it.