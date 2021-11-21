Trafficking Charges On Children's Home: BJP Mahila Morcha Protests In Howrah

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Following complaints of child torture and illegal adoption at a home in Howrah, 10 people were arrested, including former Howrah deputy mayor’s daughter-in-law, by local police and remanded to jail custody for 14 days.

Locals alleged that Karuna Home also served as a racket for many unlawful activities.

West Bengal BJP Mahila Morcha president and MLA Agnimitra Paul visited the women’s commission office on Sunday afternoon. Later, she also submitted a deputation at the local police station demanding quick arrest of the accused after a thorough investigation of the incident.

Tweeting about the horrific incident, Agnimitra wrote: “From the heart of the city children are being sexually tortured &sold from a NGO run by ex deputy mayor of Howrah municipal corporations’ daughter inlaw. What was the WB GOVT doing all this while??ARNT YOU SUPPOSED TO HAVE SURPRISE INSPECTIONS??

The Asansol South MLA also protested in front of the women and child welfare society along with other mahila morcha members. Speaking during the protest, Agnimitra said, “We are not allowed to protest in the assembly by the speaker. In Bengal, there is a tradition of not protesting and brushing everything under the carpet. If we are not given time to raise our voices against such atrocities, then where else do we go to make ourselves heard? While 60-year-old women will face atrocities and the chief minister will dole out Rs 500 under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme to absolve herself of all the responsibilities, we cannot let this happen. We want CCTV footage to be shown which will reveal who all came here in this home.”

The mahila morcha president added, “We believe more bigwigs are involved with the case. We want strong punishment for the culprits, which will set an example. Mamata Banerjee in Goa claims that women there are not safe and is concerned about women’s security there, but what about the situation in her own state?”

Casting aspersions on the state police, Agnimitra Paul said, “There is clear evidence of involvement of people from the ruling party and so we want an independent inquiry in the case.”