TMC MPS pedal to Parliament to protest petroleum price hike

Ashok Chatterjee

New Delhi: In a novel way to protest the rising prices of petroleum products, six Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs -- Kalyan Banerjee, Derek O’Brien, Shantanu Sen, Nadimul Haque, Abir Ranjan Biswas and Arpita Ghosh rode on bicycles to reach the Parliament on the first day of the monsoon session.

Chanting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi both at the entrance of the Parliament and inside, the TMC MPs didn’t allow the PM to introduce the newly-inducted ministers in the cabinet.

“Narendra Modi jawab do, jawab tumko dena padhega (Answer us Narendra Modi. You are bound to explain to us the rise in petroleum prices),” the TMC MPs could be seen shouting at the entrance of the Parliament.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government will have to answer the questions as the hike is affecting the lives of common people.

“Before coming to power Modi had promised several things and now their policies are making common people suffer. The Trinamool Congress will protest in favour of the common people and today’s cycle protest was to highlight the price hike of petrol, diesel and the LPG,” said Derek.

The TMC MP also said that questions on nationality of newly-inducted minister Nisith Pramanik were also raised in the Parliament.

“How can someone from Bangladesh become the minister of India? The central government must clear the air on Nisith’s nationality,” further mentioned Derek.

According to sources in the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to stop his speech as all the opposition parties started criticising the Modi government and the session got adjourned till Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the sources also confirmed that Modi had asked all the opposition parties to ask ‘difficult’ and ‘sharpest’ questions and also requested them to give time to the government to answer them.

“All the opposition parties are free to ask the most difficult and sharpest questions in a disciplined way and will also have to give time to the government to answer them. This will boost democracy and also people’s trust and in turn, will also be helpful for development,” the sources quoted the Prime Minister.