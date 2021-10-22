TMC MP Sushmita Dev Injured in Attack In Tripura

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP and Tripura steering committee member Sushmita Dev and another member, Maman Khan, were hurt and had to take medical care, when the party members were interacting with local shopkeepers and auto-rickshaw drivers at Amtali Bazar on Friday.

The party was campaigning with the slogan 'Tripurar Jonno Trinamool'.

This is the second attack on the party workers in the last three days.

On Wednesday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker Dulal Das was attacked in Khayerpur's Bonikka Choumoni area of west Tripura. Das sustained injuries on his head and all over his body. His shop was vandalised allegedly by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) goons and goods worth Rs 2 lakh were destroyed.

In the Jambura village of Khowai, another TMC worker Sushil Modak and his family were attacked and his house was vandalised.

The party workers on Friday alleged that they were brutally attacked with bamboo sticks leading them to sustain physical injuries and the car they were travelling in severely damaged.

An I-PAC employee too was attacked and their phones taken away by alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

Dev, who sustained injuries in her hand, later lodged a complaint at Amtali Police Station near Amtali Bazar in West Tripura district.

The party said that Tripura’s ‘Jungle Raj’ is becoming more and more apparent and its leaders wondered if they could be attacked. What is the security situation of the people in Tripura?

Trinamool leader Sushmita Dev, after getting treated at ILS hospital in Agartala said, “We have the right to go to people and ask for support. We did a political activity of talking to the shopkeepers and auto-rickshaw drivers of Amtali Bazar area. The way the BJP workers attacked us and damaged our vehicle, it is clear they are afraid of Trinamool Congress. The open daylight attack on us was possible because the workers know that CM Biplab Deb and the administration. We will not leave the field once we have come here. The goons also put salt in the petrol tank of the SUV we were in to ensure that we do not get vehicles on hire in future. The CM is a coward that has to attack a woman. If this is the way police works in a state then it is the murder of democracy.”

After Wednesday’s attack on the party leaders, Tripura steering committee convener leader Subal Bhowmik had said, “The BJP goons are attacking opposition workers because they know the police will not take any action against them. Over 10 MLAs, police officers, and even BDOs have been attacked by the goons. Jungle Raj is prevailing in Tripura -- the police stations are refusing to lodge any FIRs against BJP.”

The party through its official Twitter handle @AITC4Tripura wrote: “People of #Tripura will give a befitting response to this BARBARIC ATTACK!

Police must immediately stop acting as mere spectators. This collapse of law and order is unacceptable. WE DEMAND JUSTICE!”

The party’s all India general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee tweeted: “Under @BjpBiplab's #DuareGundaRaj, attack on political opponents is setting new records!

Physically manhandling a sitting female Rajya Sabha MP,

@SushmitaDevAITC is BEYOND SHAMEFUL & POLITICAL TERRORISM by

@BJP4Tripura goons!The time is near. People of Tripura will answer!”

The Tripura BJP has denied any involvement in the violence on Friday. The BJP instead said it is the Trinamool’s internal feud which has come out in the open. Party’s state spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said, “We knew TMC will blame us since they cannot talk of their internal factional fight. The TMC has brought in the factional fight from West Bengal. Even after formation of their steering committee, the members of the party, who joined from the Congress, even held separate press conferences to air their grievances. Why didn’t Sushmita Dev not name the culprits in her police complaint? That way it would have been brought out if the BJP was involved. We requested the police to think twice before giving permission to TMC for such activities.”