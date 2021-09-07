TMC MP Abhishek quizzed by ED for nine hours in coal scam

Ashok Chatterjee

New Delhi (The Hawk): Trinamool Congress (TMC) all India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was quizzed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) for nine hours in the multi-crore coal mining scam at its New Delhi office on Monday.

Coming out of the interrogation, Abhishek said anyone opposed to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are being harassed by the central agencies.

“I have always said that I will cooperate with the probe. I will go till the end. The BJP could not fight the TMC politically in West Bengal for which they are using the central agencies,” said Abhishek with a warning that the TMC will go to every state where BJP is in power and give them a fight.

“I have answered all the questions and have asked them to bring forward all the evidence that they have against me. The agencies are silent about those, who were seen taking money on camera. In days to come TMC will win all the elections in West Bengal,” said Abhishek. He also claimed that the TMC will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections too.

Sympathising with the ED, Abhishek, who is West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, said since the central agencies are under the control of the BJP, they are under pressure to prove their masters right.

Vinay Mishra, the alleged kingpin of the scam has been absconding and his brother in a recorded statement to police had named Abhishek in the scam.

On February 21, a CBI team visited TMC Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee’s residence and summoned Abhishek’s wife Rujira Narula and his sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir over alleged connection in the coal scam.