TMC, Left, Kisan Unions Welcome Decision To Repeal Of 3 Farm Laws

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The announcement of the decision to repeal the three controversial farm laws, introduced in 2020, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday has brought out strong reactions from the opposition and the agitating farmers.

The Left, particularly the CPI(M), supportive of the farmers’ agitation, welcomed the decision.

CPI(M) central leader Sitaram Yechury said that the SKM (Samyukta Kisan Morcha) finally succeeded in forcing an obdurate PM and his government to bend and accept the demand of repealing the black laws. “I congratulate the leadership of the SKM. What the PM did not assure is the main demand for the legal entitlement to sell at MSP for all crops. The PM announced the formation of a committee to examine this issue. There is no need for a committee as they only delay the process. There is also the important issue of the Electricity Amendment Act, which should be repealed as well.”

Yechury said that the CPI(M) demands strict action against people who indulged in intimidating the farmers. The minister, whose son was involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, should be dismissed by the PM from the cabinet.”

He went on to add, “Around 750 kisans were martyred. The prime minister did not utter a single word of remorse or condolence for them.”

Sujan Chakrabarty, central committee member of CPI(M) said finally New Delhi had to bow down to the demands of the farmers.

CPI(M) Bengal state committee secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra congratulating the agitating farmers tweeted: “I congratulate the SKM, AIKSCC and all the participants and supporters of the historic kisan movement for their magnificent victory. “We demand that the CM, WB must declare that similar anti-farmer provisions in the amended WB state act shall be repealed.”

But Rakesh Tikait of Bhartiya Kisan Union, who has been spearheading the movement across the northern belt, tweeted: “We will fight, we will win. Enact MSP guarantee law. Our fight will continue till the law is not made”.

The ruling Trinamool Congress, which also lent its support to the farmers in their fight against the contentious three laws, also congratulated the farmers of India.

Party MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, said, “We demand a public apology from the PM as more than 700 farmers died while participating in the protest. The central government should also offer adequate compensation to the next in kin of these farmers. PM Modi’s announcement, right before the Uttar Pradesh elections, is nothing short of a poll gimmick. Was he waiting for this right time, only to mobilise votes?”

Trinamool Congress all India general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee tweeted: “More power to all our FARMERS!

Their long and arduous struggle, their grit and determination against all adversities has shown @BJP4India their true place. This is the real POWER OF DISSENT in a Democracy and I salute each and every farmer for their courage. #MyIndia”

Jai Kisan Andolan (JKA), which is part of the farmer agitation, too congratulated the ‘annadatas’ of India on the historic victory against the three anti-farmer black laws. National president of JKA Avik Saha, said, “The victory of the farmers against all odds is a testament to the strength of the people’s struggle, against which the Modi regime had to bow down. However, this victory is still incomplete. While the three farm laws are yet to be repealed by the parliament, the struggle for the legal guarantee of MSP for all produce, and the withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Act persists. The struggle of JKA will continue till all these demands are met.”