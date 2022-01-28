TMC Complaints Against BJP To EC For Obstruction In Poll Campaign

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): On a daily basis, TMC candidates in Goa are facing obstruction on the campaign trail. The party claims it is being done at the behest of the BJP-led government in the state. The party on Thursday lodged a series of complaints with the Election Commission of India in New Delhi. Lok Sabha MP Sougata Roy claimed that Trinamool seeks free-and-fair polls in Goa, but is being obstructed at every step in Goa.

TMC national vice-president Pavan Varma ripped apart the BJP on Thursday, saying the party doesn't have a monopoly on Hinduism. He added that BJP’s bid to misuse religion to divide people is an insult to Goa, Goans, and Goemkarponn

In a searing attack on the BJP, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national vice-president Pavan Varma accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of playing politics of religion for petty political gains. He said at Panaji, “BJP thinks they have a monopoly on Hinduism and that’s not right. This misuse of religion is against the spirit of our civilization and the mandate of the constitution.” The former diplomat was accompanied by Goa TMC general secretaries Trajano D’Mello and Swati Kerkar.

Not mincing his words, Pavan Varma said, “The use of religion by the BJP to divide people is an insult to Goa, Goans, and Goemkarponn. Trinamool Congress is directly and emphatically against BJP's approach which stands for exclusion, violence and hate against other religions.” Emphasizing the fact that TMC is inclusive, tolerant, plural, accommodating, and open to diversity, he added, “Unfortunately the BJP’s form of Hinduism is a distortion of the religion.” Varma further claimed that BJP, in fact, was bringing more harm to the Hindus by playing communal politics.