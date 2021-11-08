TMC Civic Poll Candidate Attacked In Agartala, Finger On BJP

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from Ward 42 Soma Das was attacked on Sunday morning while she was at home.

Das alleged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) goons were behind the attack. Das alleged that she was attacked just after she submitted her name as a TMC candidate in the Agartala municipal corporation elections.

Protesting the Sunday attack, Trinamool workers and leaders held a demonstration at Lake Chowmuhani on Monday and said that they will also shortly lodge an FIR with the police on the attack.

The Trinamool Congress has fielded candidates in all the 52 wards, for the civic polls, scheduled to be held on November 25.

Just after the announcement of the names of candidates for the polls, the TMC has alleged that their candidates are being targeted by the BJP and the party has also lodged their complaint at Amtali Police Station on November 5.

Speaking of the attack on her home, Das said, “After I submitted my name in the list of candidates, my home was attacked. I fled to the woods nearby and only returned at 8 pm. But, while I was asleep around 1 am, my house was again attacked and I, along with my family, fled and have not returned since to my home out of fear.”

The party also tweeted about the attack: “The barbaric attack on @AITCofficial candidate Soma Das shows the extent of lawlessness in #Tripura. Her child was also not spared by the @BJP4Tripura goons!

Such heinous acts sponsored by @BjpBiplab is PATHETIC! #TripuraDeserveBetter”

Subal Bhowmik, ex-MLA and Tripura state steering Committee convener said they are protesting against the attacks on party candidates and will be lodging a police complaint against the attack on Soma Das on Monday evening. “We are holding protests at Lake Chowmuhani and will also lodge a complaint after this,” said Bhowmik on Monday evening.

BJP, though, has denied any involvement in the incident. The BJP leaders said that such allegations by the TMC have become commonplace. Tripura party spokesperson Navendu Bhattacharjee said, “They have been putting allegations against us for attacks on them at other places too. They are trying to gain people’s attention and gain footage in state through allegations but unfortunately for them it will have no impact on the upcoming civic polls. We have been holding our people’s connect through ‘ghar ghar chalo abhiyan’, which was started in the state just after the panchayat polls.”